Face to face with Indrani to lie detector test: Here is what awaits Chidambaram

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 23: Former finance minister, P Chidambaram is likely to be taken to the Byculla jail in Mumbai, where he is expected to be brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea.

It may be recalled that the CBI had taken similar action, when it had arrested Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case. The CBI is planning this action in the wake of Chidambaram repeatedly maintaining that he had never had any meeting with Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in 2007 over the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances for foreign investment into INX Media.

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted five days custody of Chidambaram to the CBI after the agency said that he was being evasive in his answers. He was sent to CBI custody till August 26 after marathon arguments were advanced in court.

INX Media case: Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till Aug 26

A CBI source says that they are contemplating bringing him face to face with Indrani and if needed, would also set up a lie detector test. Indrani, who is also accused of the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora had turned approver in the INX Media case. She had told the Enforcement Directorate that she along with Peter had met with Chidambaram at his office in North Block.

The Enforcement Directorate in its report has claimed that P Chidambaram had told INX Media promoters, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea to help the business of his son Karti. This according to the ED took place when Peter and Indrani met him at his office in North Block in 2007 when he was the union finance minister.

Further, the ED said that the couple admitted to meet with Karti at the Hotel Hyatt in south Delhi where demand for the illegal gratification of 1 million US dollars was made.

The ED report cites the statement given by Peter and Indrani in which they said that they had met Chidambaram at his office. He asked us to help the business of his son Karti, the couple claimed, while also adding that they were asked to make foreign remittances.

Further, the report states that Karti had suggested the names of Chess Management Services Pvt Ltd (CMSPL) and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd (ASCPL) for making payments after suggesting that he be given 1 million dollars.

P Chidambaram: From finance minister to facing charges of money laundering

The ED also said that Indrani's statement was recorded by the CBI under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure during which she admitted to having made a payment of 7 lakh US dollars abroad.