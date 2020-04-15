Face covers mandatory, spitting punishable with fine says MHA

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that wearing of face cover or a mask is compulsory in all public places and workplaces.

All persons in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry also said spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine.

Here are the guidelines:

Public spaces:

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces.

All persons in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per the guidelines of the government.

Gathering such as marriages and funerals shall remain regulated by the District Magistrate.

Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine.

There should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, tobacco and gutka.

Work spaces:

All workplaces should have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitisers at convenient places.

Workplaces shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger lunch breaks of staff to ensure social distancing.

Persons above the age of 65 and persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of 5 shall be encouraged to work from home.

Use of Argoya Setu app shall be encouraged for all employees.

All organisations shall sanitise their workplace between shifts.

Large meetings to be prohibited.

Standard Operating Procedure:

All areas in the premises including the following shall be disinfected completely:

Entrance gate of building and office

Cafeteria and canteens

Meeting room, conference halls, open areas, verandah, entrance gate etc

Equipment and lifts

Washroom, toilet, sink, water points etc

Walls and all other surfaces

For workers coming from outside special transportation facility shall be made. Only 30 to 40 per cent capacity will be allowed.

Vehicles entering the premises shall be disinfected with a spray mandatorily

Mandatory thermal screening for all

Medical insurance to be made mandatory

Use of staircase climbing to be encouraged

Ban on gutka and tobacco

Ban on non-essential visitors