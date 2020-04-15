  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Face covers mandatory, spitting punishable with fine says MHA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that wearing of face cover or a mask is compulsory in all public places and workplaces.

    Face covers mandatory, spitting punishable with fine says MHA
    Representational Image

    All persons in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The ministry also said spitting in public places will be punishable with a fine.

    Lockdown: Full list of activities prohibited until May 3

    Here are the guidelines:

    Public spaces:

    Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, workplaces.

    All persons in charge of public places, workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing as per the guidelines of the government.

    Gathering such as marriages and funerals shall remain regulated by the District Magistrate.

    Spitting in public places shall be punishable with a fine.

    There should be a strict ban on the sale of liquor, tobacco and gutka.

    Work spaces:

    All workplaces should have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitisers at convenient places.

    Workplaces shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger lunch breaks of staff to ensure social distancing.

    Persons above the age of 65 and persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of 5 shall be encouraged to work from home.

    Use of Argoya Setu app shall be encouraged for all employees.

    All organisations shall sanitise their workplace between shifts.

    Large meetings to be prohibited.

    Standard Operating Procedure:

    All areas in the premises including the following shall be disinfected completely:

    • Entrance gate of building and office
    • Cafeteria and canteens
    • Meeting room, conference halls, open areas, verandah, entrance gate etc
    • Equipment and lifts
    • Washroom, toilet, sink, water points etc
    • Walls and all other surfaces

    For workers coming from outside special transportation facility shall be made. Only 30 to 40 per cent capacity will be allowed.

    Vehicles entering the premises shall be disinfected with a spray mandatorily

    Mandatory thermal screening for all

    Medical insurance to be made mandatory

    Use of staircase climbing to be encouraged

    Ban on gutka and tobacco

    Ban on non-essential visitors

    More MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS News

    Read more about:

    ministry of home affairs guidelines curfew

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X