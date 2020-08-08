Eye witness of the Air India plane crash in Kerala; Listen to his words in video

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 08: Central Industrial Security Force's ASI Ajeet Singh says, "I saw the Air India Express flight falling down towards the parameter road."

Singh is an eye witness to the plane crash in Kozhikode narrates the incident.

Singh was on duty on Friday and went on round three at the time if the plane crash.

The ASI said he saw the flight being disbalanced at the time of hitting the parameter road.

20 people were killed and scores injured when an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions, officials said.

"All efforts are being made to help passengers. A formal enquiry will be conducted by AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau)," Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter.

The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who died, police and airline officials said. Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served at the force's flight testing establishment.

Meanwhile, the black box from the crashed Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala has been recovered.

Earlier a DGCA official said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder had been recovered from the aircraft. The floorboard was being cut to recover the Cockpit Voice Recorder.

This was a Vande Bharat repatriation flight.

The mishap occurred at 1941 hrs. No fire was reported at the time of landing, an AIE statement said.

"The plane went into the valley and brokein two portions.There were a total of 190 passengers including the crew.It comprises 174 adults, 10 infants and six crew members.

The rescue operations were over within one-and-a-half hours.All the valuables and packages have been taken into custody," Gopalakrishnan told reporters at the Airport.