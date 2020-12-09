Eye on West Bengal assembly polls, JP Nadda to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata

Benjamin Netanyahu plans to visit India ahead of repeat polls to boost his campaign

Madhuri Adnal

Kolkata, Dec 09: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda to inaugurate party's West Bengal State Election Office, participate in 'Aar Noi Annay' Jansampark Rally in Bhwanipur Vidhan Sabha and hold a meeting with representatives from slum community, in West Bengal today

.The BJP president is undertaking a 120-day tour of the country to strengthen the party organisation. He commenced his national tour from Uttarakhand on December 4, the party said.

Nadda will land at the Kolkata airport on December 9 at 12 noon and will receive a grand welcome. Post this at 1 pm he will inaugurate the party's West Bengal election office at Hastings, Kolkata. At 1:05 pm, he will virtually inaugurate party offices in nine districts. He will then leave for Bhabanipur Assembly seat where he will conduct a community outreach programme called 'Aur Noi Anyay'.

The 'Aar Noi Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign, is a part of the BJP's strategy to counter the alleged hegemony and gunda raj of the ruling TMC in the state.

At 4 pm, Nadda will hold a 'chai pe charcha' meeting with the Bhabanipur assembly election team.

At 4:30 pm, he will offer prayers at the Kalighat Kali Temple for the betterment of the society, country and West Bengal.

At 5 pm, he will meet representatives from the slum communities and will discuss various issues concerning them. At the same spot, Nadda will meet with the West Bengal election team.