  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Extremely happy with the punishment: Nirbhaya's mother lauds Telangana Police

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 06: The 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim's mother Asha Devi also responded to the overnight development in the Hyderabad vet's rape and murder, saying she was extremely content with the punishment given to the accused.

    Speaking to ANI, Devi said, "I am extremely happy with this punishment. Police have done a great job & I demand that no action should be taken against the police personnel."

    Extremely happy with the punishment: Nirbhayas mother lauds Telangana Police
    Asha Devi. Image Courtesy @ANI

    She also appealed to the Centre and the Delhi government that her daughter, a 23-year-old paramedic student who was gang-raped inside a running bus in south Delhi and thrown out on the road along with her male friend on 12 December, should be given justice and demanded the culprits be hanged to death.

    All 4 accused in Hyderabad Vet rape and murder case killed in encounter

    "I have been running from pillar to post for the last seven years. I appeal to the justice system of this country and the government, that Nirbhaya's culprits must be hanged to death, at the earliest," she said.

    The four accused arrested in connection with the rape-and-murder of a 26-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an alleged encounter with the police Friday morning, police said.

    "The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days' judicial custody. They were taken to the crime scene on Friday morning by the police as part of the investigation, a source said. "They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of our men are also injured in the incident," the source told PTI.

    Snatch and a cross fire: How the encounter in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case took place

    The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    nirbhaya gang rape hyderabad encounter

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue