Extradition games: How Pakistan claims Indian terrorists are their nationals

New Delhi, July 14: In the extradition of Dawood Ibrahim aide, Farooq Devdiwala, India missed out to Pakistan. Devdiwala who features on the list of most wanted was handed over to Pakistan as they managed to prove that he was their national.

Pakistan incidentally is deploying a similar strategy when it comes to Munna Jhingada, the shooter involved in the attempted murder on Chhota Rajan. This case has been pending in a Thailand court and the Mumbai police has provided all the required documents in a bid to secure his extradition.

Dossiers, finger prints and DNA samples have been provided, but Pakistan continues to claim that he be handed over to them as he is their national. Pakistan even went up to the extent of seeking China's help into pressurising the Thai authorities to block his extradition to India.

The Thai government has not been very cooperative on this issue. This India feels due to the pressure being exerted on them by the Chinese. The issue is that both Devdiwala and Jhingada are Indian nationals. They are wanted for crimes in India, but Pakistan ends up playing the nationality card.

Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing, C D Sahay explains that Pakistan has played these games several times. They go that extra mile in case of persons who they consider are their assets. Further attempts are made to block an extradition request to India as these persons could spill the beans on how their establishment works.

Pakistan issues passports to criminals and terrorists without thinking twice. They even claim that people from Kashmir or Pakistan occupied Kashmir to be their nationals. There is an entire machinery which specialises in the issue of these fake passports, nationality cards and identification documents, Sahay also adds.

The classic case is that of Dawood Ibrahim. He travels on six passports and several other names as he has been facilitated by Pakistan, Sahay further adds.

In the case of extraditions, these are judicial processes. In such issues various issues are played up such as human rights, bad jails etc. However in countries such as the UAE, it is the decision of the executive. Although these nations have heeded to India's requests several times, they often get influenced by all kinds of issues, Sahay also adds.