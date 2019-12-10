Extortion, kidnapping: NIA charges 3 belonging to NSCN(K)

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in connection with an NSCN (K) related case. Three persons of a faction of banned organisation National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) have been charged by the NIA.

A huge amount of arms, ammunition, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused persons. It has also been established by the evidence gathered during investigation that accused persons were also involved in illegal activities like extortion, kidnapping and raising of funds for the banned terrorist organisation NSCN(K).

The three accused persons were arrested by Assam Rifles near Totak Chingnyu village when they were on their way from Aboi to Mon. Yangang Konyak, Ahon Longphong and Hongo Konyak are the three persons to have been chargesheeted by the NIA.