  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    External Affairs Minister Jaishankar formally joins BJP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of working president J P Nadda at Parliament House.

    He is also probably the first bureaucrat who has become a cabinet minister so soon after retirement.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

    The 1977 batch officer has served in various capacities in the External Affairs Ministry and as India's envoy in key countries like the US and China.

    Terrorism 'gravest threat' people face in Asia: Jaishankar at CICA summit

    He was the Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018 and played a key role in shaping Modi's foreign policy during his first term, which saw a significant growth and expansion of India's ties with key countries, particularly the US and the Arab nations.

    Jaishankar, considered an expert on China and the US, was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal. The deal, initiated in 2005, took several years to craft, and was signed by the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh in 2007.

    More EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    external affairs minister jp nadda s jaishankar bjp

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue