Expulsion of Chaturvedi to benefit Samajwadi Party with his son being a party candidate

New Delhi, Nov 21: Though Samajwadi Party is contesting just fifty seats in Madhya Pradesh but it has been able to make tremor in the Congress with one of its senior party leader and Brahmin face Satyavrat Chaturvedi's son contesting from Rajnagar constituency as SP candidate. And this has resulted into expulsion of Chaturvedi.

Actually, the expulsion of Satyvrat Chaturvedi is a blessing in disguise for the Samajwadi Party as already angry Brahmin voters may now vote for the Brahmin candidates of the Samajwadi Party if they have to choose between the Congress and the SP providing a better chance for the son of Satyavrat Chaturvedi. Satyvrat Chaturvedi had dared his party to expel him, Chaturvedi started campaigning for his son. However, the veteran leader had maintained that he was born as a Congressman and would die as one but he will canvas for his son as he could not leave his son at the mercy of others being a dutiful father.

Chaturvedi has been expelled for six years when he campaigned for his son Nitin Chaturvedi, a Samajwadi party candidate in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. The SP is trying to stop the BJP's bid to form the government for a fourth consecutive term. Chaturvedi was upset with the Congress leadership for not fielding his son from Rajnagar constituency in Chhattarpur district.

In one such effort ,the SP has come out with a manifesto with all freebies. While releasing the manifesto of the Samajwadi Party in Bhopal, president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav was aggressive against the BJP government in the state. He took a dig on the BJP by asking if it wants to give petrol also with scooty that it promised with obvious attack on rising prices of petrol.

He talked about loan waiver and free electricity to farmers. He also took up the matter of crop prices. Akhilesh Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh government is copying policies of the Uttar Pradesh government and schemes like laptop distribution are part of this scheme.