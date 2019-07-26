Express & locals trains to remain cancelled on July 28 in Kolkata

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, July 26: Several express trains and 30 EMU locals of South Eastern Railway will remain cancelled on July 28 for erecting a foot overbridge at Santragachi station, an official said here on Thursday.

Two persons died and 17 others were injured in a stampede in October 2018 on a foot overbridge at Santragachi station, prompting the railways to order installation of a new one.

There will be no train movement in the up and middle lines through Santragachi for 10 hours from 11.15 am to 9.15 pm on July 28, the official said.

Among the trains that will be cancelled are 12842 Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express which will leave the southern city on July 27 and the 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandal Express on July 28.

The 12664 Tiruchchirapalli-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on July 26, while the 12663 Howrah-Tiruchchirapalli Express will not run on July 28, the official said.

The 18646 Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express of July 27 and 18645 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express of July 28 will also remain cancelled.

The 12814/12813 Tatanagar-Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express, 12278/12277 Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, 18627/18628 Howrah-Ranchi-Howrah Express and 58015/58016 Howrah-Adra-Howrah Passenger will remain cancelled on July 28.

Several other express trains will be short-terminated or have been rescheduled, the official said.

SER also cancelled 30 EMU locals to and from Howrah station, while 11 local trains will run from Andul to Midnapur, Kharagpur, Panskura and Haldia stations, he said.