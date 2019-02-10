  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Expose BJP’s corruption, Rahul Gandhi tells state unit chiefs

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: Corruption by governments in BJP-ruled states should be highlighted proactively, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told the party's state unit leaders.

    At a meeting of Congress state chiefs and leaders of Congress legislature party, Gandhi also discussed candidate selection and alliances for the Lok Sabha elections due this summer, party sources said.

    Expose BJP’s corruption, Rahul Gandhi tells state unit chiefs
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    They said Gandhi was of the view that state leaders should proactively highlight cases of corruption of BJP-led state governments.

    Also Read | PM Modi directly involved in scam, says Rahul Gandhi while addressing media on Rafale

    He felt that the achievements of UPA 1 and UPA 2 need to be highlighted to check the narrative that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has done more for the people as compared to the previous regimes, they said.

    "Today I met with our CLP Leaders & PCC Chiefs from all over India to review our election preparedness & strategy in each state. We discussed a wide range of issues related to the upcoming elections," Gandhi said in a tweet.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Sunday, February 10, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue