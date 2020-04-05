  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Export of diagnostic kits restricted

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: The Centre has restricted the export of diagnostic kits in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

    The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, via a notification restricted the exports of diagnostic or laboratory reagents.

    Export of diagnostic kits restricted

    "The export of diagnostic kits falling under any ITCHS Code... is restricted with immediate effect," the notification said.

    The eight digit Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System (ITC HS) of Coding is used by the customs department to suit national trade requirements.

    More EXPORT News

    Read more about:

    export coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X