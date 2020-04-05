Export of diagnostic kits restricted

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 05: The Centre has restricted the export of diagnostic kits in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, via a notification restricted the exports of diagnostic or laboratory reagents.

"The export of diagnostic kits falling under any ITCHS Code... is restricted with immediate effect," the notification said.

The eight digit Indian Trade Clarification based on Harmonized System (ITC HS) of Coding is used by the customs department to suit national trade requirements.