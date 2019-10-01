Explosive-like substance recovered from bus in Jammu, three detained

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Jammu, Oct 1: Three people were detained on Tuesday after 15 kilograms of explosive-like substance was recovered from a bus in the heart of the city, officials said.

    The three detained people include the driver and conductor of the bus, they said. The bus was coming from Billawar area in Kathua district.

    Acting on a specific intelligence input from the Territorial Army about the presence of explosive-like substance, the bus was checked by a police party on KC road near the main bus stand in Jammu, officials said. The driver and the conductor of the vehicle were detained for questioning.

    SC to hear pleas on Kashmir on Novmber 14, Centre told to file reply

    On their disclosure, another person, who was scheduled to get the delivery of the material, was detained from Sarwal area of Jammu city, the officials said. According to the preliminary interrogation of the driver and the conductor, a lady in Billawar gave them the consignment for delivery to another person named Farooq Ahmed, hailing from Ramban, they said. Officials said a sample of the seized material has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

    The questioning of the trio, hailing from Kathua and Ramban districts, is still going on, officials said. The Army on September 23 had arrested one person and recovered over 40 kilograms of explosives in Dewal village of Billawar tehsil of Kathua district during a raid.

