Explosion in UP fireworks factory kills 5

By PTI

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 31: At least five people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said the incident took place when manufacturing of firecrackers was on in the unit.

Factory owner Intezar and four workers Rocky, Sarasvati, Nareshu and Nirmala were killed in the explosion, he said. The roof of the unit blew away due to the explosion, police said.

The factory is located on the Shamli-Delhi highway in Kandhla. Jaiswal said factory owner was a licence holder and he was authorised to manufacture crackers till 2022.