‘Exploited for a year’: UP student accuses BJP's Chinmayanand of rape

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 09: The postgraduate student, who had levelled harassment charges against BJP leader and former union minister Chinmayanand, on Monday alleged that he raped her, and also physically exploited her for one year.

Addressing media persons in Shahjahanpur, she claimed that the police was refusing to register the rape case.

In a complaint to the police, the law student has claimed that she was raped and exploited by Chinmayanand for a year.

Adityanath, his ministers turn students; take leadership lessons at IIM-Lucknow

"The Delhi Police has registered this complaint at Lodhi Road police station and has forwarded it to Shahjahanpur Police, which is not registering the rape case," she said.

"On Sunday, the SIT quizzed me for about 11 hours. I have told them about the rape. Even after telling them everything, they have not arrested Chinmayanand yet," she said.

The woman, 23, is a student at a law college run by 72-year-old Chinmayanand, a three-time MP. Her brother also studies there.

She said she had filed her complaint in Delhi because the UP police had refused to do so.

The Supreme Court had earlier heard the woman's account in a closed hearing and ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into her allegations. "On Sunday, the SIT quizzed me for about 11 hours. I have told them about the rape. Even after I told them everything, they haven't arrested Chinmayanand yet," she said.