Explainer: Will African countries be spared from coronavirus?

New Delhi, Feb 11: With a record daily rise in deaths the toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has soared past 1,000 on Tuesday.

The total number of death stands at 1,016 with 42,635 cases of being effected.

Till now, 319 cases have been confirmed in 24 countries and territories with two deaths outside China in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Amid the outbreak worldwide, one continent is suspiciously absent from the statistics: Africa.

The continent, along with South America has recorded zero cases despite the continuation of intimate links with the epicentre.

Africa's largest airline, the Ethiopian Airlines is not ceasing the running of flights from China.

Each day around 1,500 passengers arrive from China to African countries for business and tourism.

There questions are rising that could the very Ethiopian airlines be importing the coronavirus into a continent that can't handle such a deadly disease?

Experts say, the tropical weather of the continent may help in fighting the fatal coronavirus.

Africa, which has the hottest average temperature on earth in Ethiopia that averages a temperature of 33.9C throughout the year, maybe spared from the outbreak where the whole world is scared and struggling.

Africa- the poorest continent

The sub-Saharan continent is home to many of the poorest countries in the world.

Almost every second person living in the countries of Africa lives below the poverty line and the women and children are said to the weakest of their society.

The countries do not have strong healthcare systems that can handle a massive epidemic.

Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, has the lowest electrification rate in the world.

The country is plagued with power cuts and blackouts that make it run a modern healthcare system next to impossible.

If the fatal coronavirus spread in such countries, the death toll would be devastating.

Has Africa any facilities to treat the virus?

Africa is having only two laboratories one in Senegal and the other in South Africa that too they need reagents to test samples.

These two countries have been working as referral laboratories for the other countries around the region.

However, WHO is sending kits to 29 laboratories of several countries and it can be hoped that most of the countries will be capable to carry out tests specific to the coronavirus as early as possible.

About the travel between China and Africa

China is Africa's one of the biggest trade partner and more than 10,000 Chinese firms are operating throughout Africa.

In Africa, more than one million Chinese nationals live, while more than 80,000 African students live in China according to Chinese state media.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines of Africa still runs flights from China.

WHO has identified 13 African countries that have close contacts with China, including Algeria, Angola, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia.

Lessons from Ebola

Africa is reeling from the deadly Ebola outbreak from 2014-16 when the continent witnessed a staggering 11,325 deaths.

Doctors and physicians of different countries who have treated Ebola patients are suggesting to at least detect cases early within the community to avoid spreading of coronavirus.

Some countries already have machines in place to screen for Ebola symptoms in travellers.

While governments are also training workers at airports and preparing areas for quarantine.

The countries still have isolation facilities and expertise in controlling infectious diseases to some extent.

Is Africa too hot for coronavirus

The regular coronavirus can survive on surfaces 30 times longer in places with a temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, according to the studies.

Africa's warm and humid climate makes it harder for the winter-loving coronavirus to spread.

So it can be hoped that warm temperatures may prevent the coronavirus from spreading to places like Africa and India.