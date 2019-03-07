  • search
    Explainer: What does the new AK-203 have to offer

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 07: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi recently dedicated a project at Amethi in which India and Russia would produce the latest AK-203 assault rifles.

    The latest rifles are intended at replacing the current INSAS rifles. In the wake of rising incidents of terrorism and terrorists using modern weapons, the AK-203 is the need of the hour.

    The production of the Ak-203 is expected to begin in the next 3 to 6 months and the project would deliver 1.2 lakh rifles in three years.

    The AK-203 magazine can hold 30 bullets and has an effective range of 400 metres.

    Further its 100 per cent accuracy would help the forces in a big way. It would be lighter and shorter when compared to the INSAS. Further it can host and under barrel grenade launcher or a bayonet. The rifle can also be equipped with detachable tactical sound suppressors.

    The NATO grade weapon is capable of firing 10 bullets in one second or 600 bullets in a minute. The rifle can be used both in automatic and semi automatic modes. The rifle can work under extreme climatic conditions and can be effective both in sand, water and soil. The weapon also never gets jammed. 

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
