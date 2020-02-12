Explainer: Is AAP's next plan - BBMP election?

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 12: A day after bagging a massive victory in New Delhi, keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the forefront of the opposition, Aam Aadmi Party is all set expand its power outside national capital. Now, its focus is on the IT Capital Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, AAP state co-convener and BBMP campaign in-charge Shanthala Damle said, "Delhi assembly results have given new hope and enthusiasm to AAP workers across the country and sent a message that you can win elections purely based on good work. Our focus is now on winning Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections this year."

As AAP gradually began to gain its momentum on the victory side in New Delhi, AAP workers and party leaders in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, took to streets to celebrate the victory.

Keeping AAP's victory in the national capital aside, the party is seen working hard in Bengaluru for the upcoming BBMP elections. Within 18 months, the party have already opened offices in different wards and appointed presidents to prepare for the civic polls. Meanwhile, the AAP leaders and workers would take part in padayatra, urging people to recommend candidates and seek suggestions from the residents for the development of the city.

Jana Samvada - (Dialogue with people):

This campaign, by the AAP in Bengaluru, is expected to be fruitful as they would conduct such rallies across the city. Though the AAP had not tasted victory in the IT Capital, its victory in the national capital might be a game changer.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda hails Arvind Kejriwal:

Former Prime Minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda congradulated Kejriwal over his victory in the national capital. Speaking to reporters, the JDS chief said that the developmental works taken by Arvind Kejriwal has touched each and every corner in Karnataka. Withy the ruling BJP in the state, it can be seen that the JDS might lend its support to AAP, only to keep BJP aside. This could probably be after the coalition government collapsed in Karnataka during trust votes in 2019.