Explainer: Do face masks prevent viruses?

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

News Delhi, Jan 30: The mounting concerns over the spreading of the newly found coronavirus that has already taken 170 lives in China and effected 7,711 more has triggered the fear that leads people using face masks.

India, today becomes the first country to have a death from the virus attack other than China, and is looking for the pre-cautions.

Masks manufacturers, all over the world, are seeing a sudden rise in the demand.

Coronavirus in China increases demand for N95 face masks from India

Here is everything you want to know before buying face masks for you and family.

Face masks have two types

There are two types of face masks in the market. They are -Surgical face masks and respirators which is more known as N95 masks.

Surgical masks are mainly used by doctors, dentists and nurses for the treatment purpose. This type of masks can protect from splashes and sprays from a cough or sneeze to a degree as they are not foolproof. Also, as they are loose fitted and thin tinier droplets can seep in through the masks.

While the respirators or N95 are heavy and made to form fitted in one's face. According to reports, this mask is capable to filter out about 95 per cent airborne particles which include viruses and bacteria.

The need for using a mask

No mask can prevent disease cent per cent, they can only prevent it to an extent.

Masks block transmitting large droplets from a sneeze or cough.

The wearer cant touch their own nose and mouth which prevent them from transmission.

Makers of face masks

Makrite, headquartered in Taiwan, produces FDA-approved masks. Another big company, 3M, headquartered in, Minnesota, makes FDA-approved N95 respirators.

In India, AM Mediwear in Madurai, is in now high demand for N95 face masks from China as well as domestic users.

Is wearing mask in flight allowed?

Yes, people are allowed to wear mask even in flights.

Do these if you do not have face mask

As face masks are not capable of delivering 100 per cent assurance in preventing from virus attack, people should follow some other steps to protect their health.

Wash your hands often with hot water and soap after every minimal interval,

Avoid unwanted touching face or rubbing nose and eyes,

Do not cook all your food at once,

Get enough sleep, eat healthily,

Stay away from virus affected patients.