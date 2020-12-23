Explained: Will Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan defeat Kazhagams in Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021?

Explained: What is the new coronavirus strains? How worried should we be?

Chennai, Dec 23: With Tamil Nadu elections is headed for elections in May next year, it can be seen that actor-politician Kamal Haasan became the first politician to start his campaign. However, this move, by actor has come much before the AIADMK and DMK leaderships.

Earlier, Haasan said he was open to call an alliance with Rajinikanth, who is expected to launch his new party in January 2021. Speaking to media, Haasan said, "Like me, Rajinikanth is also fighting for change. But he is yet to talk about the ideology of his party in detail. Let him reveal more. We are just a phone call away. If it is feasible to work together, we will definitely consider that without any ego."

Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is currently standing for elections alone. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, his party secured 3.77 per cent of the votes.

On Monday, Haasan Haasan ruled out the possibility of an alliance of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) with Kazhagam parties in the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

It can be seen that All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are the main Kazhagam parties in the state. The others include, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Kazhagam, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Dhiravida Thelugar Munnetra Kazhagam, Dalit Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Ilantamilar Munnani Kazhagam (ITMK), Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, All India Moovendar Munnani Kazhagam, Kamarajar Adithanar Kazhagam, Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam and Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam.

However, Haasan is now being called the B-Team of the BJP due to his decision to contest alone. Unlike Rajinikanth, Haasan's support base also includes the Opposition - anti-AIADMK votes - which would essentially weaken the DMK camp.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's proposed outfit will have to struggle to get a two-digit vote share for many reasons, including a much delayed party launch. Rajinikanth is yet to name his party and pick a symbol. Further, his party leaders and district functionaries continue to be the unheard office bearers of his fans association.

With these things together, Haasan and Rajinikanth are expected to secure a maximum 10 to 15 per cent vote share in the upcoming polls.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth has a big fan base in Tamil Nadu. However, it is unclear how many votes this will translate to, especially as he is seen as a "BJP man" in the state.