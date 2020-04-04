Explained: Will PM Modi's video message on lighting candles help in fighting coronavirus pandemic?

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged 130 crore Indians to spend 9 minutes of their time on their balconies at 9pm on Sunday to light candles or flashlights from their mobile to display collective spirit to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

    As India completed its nine days of lockdown, the Prime Minister's appeal for a unity was clearly to deal with overcoming the feeling of being alone and isolated in these trying times, and send out a message of unity and togetherness in the war against the pandemic outbreak.

    Taking Janta curfew into consideration, several people took to the streets and began to make noise of utensils and clap as a sign to celebrate the essential service workers, where social distancing clearly neglected.

    But, this time PM Modi stressed upon social distance caveat in his message urged the 130 crore Indians not to gather at one place or take to the streets to ecercise this practice.

    Lights of at 9 for 9 minutes says Modi in a video at 9: Here is what is shared on WhatsApp

    Meanwhile, minutes after PM Modi concluded his video message, social media was filled with memes and poeple threw their opinion as to why PM Modi did not utter a single word about rising count on cases related to coronavirus, harassment of migrant workers or economic woes.

    It can be seen that expectations would be on the rise as each time the Prime Minister decides to send out a message to the nation.

    On the other side, there are several people who underestimate the Prime Minister's connect with the masses. PM Modi's message spoke about the importance of the lockdown, that it should not be violated at any cost and maintaining social distancing is a must.

    Presently, as many people are confined to their respective homes and is relatively socially isolated, collective displays of unity will likely boost morale, and give a sense to fight the pandemic.

