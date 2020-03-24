  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: Why you could be booked under Section 188 IPC if found flouting lockdown

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: With most parts of the country under a lockdown, the government has decided to take stringent measures to ensure that it is strictly followed.

    Under Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897, there are several penalties prescribed for disobeying any regulation.

    Explained: Why you could be booked under Section 188 IPC if found flouting lockdown

    In this context one must take a look at Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which will be used by the police to ensure that the lockdown is enforced properly.

    100s booked across India for violating lockdown norms

    Section 188 deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. The provisions say that if a person disobeys a direction by a public servant lawfully empowered to promulgate such an order, the person can be punished with simple imprisonment of up to one month or with fine with may be Rs 200 or both.

    However in case if such disobedience causes or trends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, the person shall be punished with a jail term which may extend up to six months or with fine of Rs 1,000 or both.

    It is not necessary that the offender should intend to produce harm, or contemplate his disobedience as likely to produce harm. It is sufficient that he knows of the order which he disobeys, and that his disobedience produces, or is likely to produce, harm.

    Coronavirus: Difference between curfew and lockdown, explained

    On the other hand Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897 says, "any person disobeying any regulation or order made under this Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus explainer curfew

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X