Explained: Why winning Gujarat is crucial for Rahul Gandhi the politician

The results of the Gujarat elections are keenly watched and for Congress president Rahul Gandhi it is a big deal. He took over from his mother as the party president earlier this week and on December 16, two days before the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh verdict, he will formally take charge.

It is a well known fact that Rahul has a lot riding on the Gujarat verdict. Many within the Congress are yet to take him seriously. He has already begun to distance many and a strong verdict in Gujarat will let him keep the upper hand.

There are several polls coming up in the following year. Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh go to polls in 2018. For Rahul to demand or command a performance from the respective state leaders, he will need to do well in Gujarat first.

Rahul has left no stone unturned when it comes to Gujarat. He has put his 101 per cent into the campaign and many say that he has been rebranded. With Rahul taking over the Congress, he will make many of the old timer irrelevant. In case he takes a beating in Gujarat, these same leaders will fan dissatisfaction in the party and demand that Sonia Gandhi be brought back. A defeat in Gujarat would also mean that the morale of the workers will be down. The Congress president would find it increasingly difficult to lift that morale ahead of the 2018 assembly elections and also the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Another crucial aspect would be the change in perception. Analysts say that Rahul has only led losing battles. The big defeat in Uttar Pradesh is one such example. In case Rahul manages to pull off Gujarat, then he would be able to change that perception as well.

