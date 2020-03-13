  • search
Trending Justin Trudeau Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: Why MEA is not keen on bringing back 'everybody' from coronavirus-hit countries

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: While several Indians from across the world are seen requesting India to help them come back to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the evacuation that is carried out by the Centre is not for "everybody".

    Explained: Why MEA is not keen on bringing back everybody from coronavirus-hit countries

    This claim by the MEA comes amid India planning to execute an evacuation process for Iran and Italy.

    But, why MEA does not want all its Indian nationals to be evacuated from the coronavirus-hit countries?

    According to MEA, people who would board the aircraft that is used for the evacuation process would be those who are negative for coronavirus. Also, the MEA made it clear that mo COVID-19 affected patient would be allowed to board the aircraft and head back home.

    During the MEA's weekly briefing, the government-appointed coordinator for COVID19-19, Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi said, "Evacuation does not mean we will bring everybody back. We will first bring those who are not contaminated."

    Coronavirus outbreak: 120 Indians from Iran to come back today

    Also, the Additional Secretary said that negative cases would be brought back. In Italy, the medical team will go to start screening. In Iran, medical teams are already there for the screening and medical tests are being carried out," he said.

    What are the steps taken by the Indian government to prevent the spread of coronavirus?

    To a similar question, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the House on Thursday said, "We can only bring them -- Indian nationals living in the virus-hit countries-- back if they are tested. To test them, we have started taking samples today (March 12) as we cammot bring back untested people in a very severe epidemic situation."

    The External Affairs Minister also went on to say that he too, has a major role to play to prevent the spread of coronavirus as it is one of his responsibilites to worry about.

    Also, the Centre has made t clear that those traveling from Italy or South Korea would have to carry a certificate of tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories that are authorised by the health authorities of these countries.

    Meanwhile, people who are travelling from China, France, Spain, Iran, South Korea, Italy and Germany would be quarantined. This process would come into effect from 12:00 GMT on March 13, 2020, at the port of departure.

    Explained: The Indian advisory on coronavirus

    India reported its first death due to coronavirus in Karnataka. A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, Karnataka was the first Indian to lose his life due coronovirus, the state government said.

    In a tweet, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said that all the required contact tracing, isolation and other measures were being taken as the patient had severe co-morbidities such as history of hypertension, diabetes and asthma and appendicitis.

    More MINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS News

    Read more about:

    ministry of external affairs coronavirus explainer

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X