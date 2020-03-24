Explained: Why it took so long to release Omar Abdullah from detention

Srinagar, Mar 24: Nearly eight months of his detention, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was released after charges under the Public Safety Act was revoked in February.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was in detention since August 2019 during the abrogation of Article 370. In February 2020, Omar and another former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, were booked under the Public Safety Act.

The continued detention of Omar Abdullah, who recently turned 50 on March 10 and other politicians from Kashmir had become a major political issue, with opposition parties calling for their imediate release.

Also, Omar Abullah's sister had approached the Supreme Court seeking his release.

On March 13, Omar's father, Farooq Abdullah was released from detention.

Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, who has been handling her mother's Twitter handle, welcomed Omar's release and slammed the authorities for the perceived lack of action to free her mother.

In a Tweet, Iltija said, "Glad he will be released. For all their talk of nari Shakti & women emancipation, seems like this regime fears women the most".

Omar Abdullah, who was kept in house arrest under the Public Safety Act, was put at Srinagar's Hari Niwas, which is a designated sub-jail at Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court asked the central government to inform the court within a week if it is planning to release National Conference leader from detention.

The plea was filed by Sarah Abdullah Pilot, Omar Abdullah's sister. The apex court ordered the counsel appearing for Jammu and Kashmir administration to take provide the information within seven days.

Sara Abdullah's petition filed in the Supreme Court observed that no "material facts which are imperative for an order of detention."

The plea also pointed out that the grounds for the detention order were allegedly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention.