  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: Why it is not a good idea to opt for the 3 month moratorium on EMIs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 31: The Reserve Bank of India had last week permitted banks to announce a three month moratorium period on EMIs.

    Some banks will reach out to their customers and give them an option to opt in or opt out of the moratorium of three months. However this option that is being offered by the banks comes with a catch.

    Explained: Why it is not a good idea to opt for the 3 monthmoratorium on EMIs

    In case you have a loan outstanding of Rs 50 lakh at the rate of 8.5 per cent interest and your loan tenure is 19 years, then the interest of the three months moratorium period gets added on to your principal amount. In such a scenario the interest that gets added on will be Rs 1.05 lakh. This would mean that after the moratorium period ends, then your loan amount would be Rs 51.05 lakh.

    Chidambaram welcomes RBI measures but says EMI deferment ambiguous, half-hearted

    In case you decide to opt in for the option to keep your loan amount the same then the tenure would increase. This means that your tenure of 228 months will rise to 240 months. In case you want to keep your loan amount and tenure as the same, then your EMI would rise. This would mean that your EMI would be Rs 45,202 as opposed to the Rs 44,272 that you are paying currently.

    However this is in the case of substantially large amounts. For example if you have a loan amount of Rs 15 lakhs for 40 months and you opt for the three month moratorium, your tenure will increase from 40 to 41 months. The EMI would remain the same.

    Going by this it would be advisable not to opt for the moratorium period, if you are in a position to pay your EMIs. Opting for it at this moment, would only add strain in the future.

    More RESERVE BANK OF INDIA News

    Read more about:

    reserve bank of india explainer emi loans

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X