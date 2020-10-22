Congress to observe Black Day on second anniversary of demonetisation on Nov 8

Explained: Why is India observing October 22 as Black Day

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: India will observe a Black Day today. On October 22 1947, Pakistan invaders illegally entered Jammu and Kashmir and committed atrocities.

The lashkaras of tribal men armed with swords and guns attacked Kashmir and killed men, children and also turned women into their slaves. They were backed by the Pakistan Army.

The government will set up a museum to showcase history of the raid and atrocities committed by the Pakistanis. An exhibition and two day symposium has also been planned.

The Pakistan Army directed every Pathan tribe to enlist at least one lashkar of 1,000 tribesmen. They were told to focus on Wanna, Peshawar, Kohat, Thal, Bannu and Nowshera. They were provided arms by the Pakistan Army and this force was commanded by Major General Akbar Khan.

The 7 infantry division of the Pakistan Army focused on the Murree-Abbottabad area, while the lashkars focused on the other areas. The invaders then entered Baramulla and committed large scale atrocities. Young women were carried off without distinction of caste, colour or creed. Each raider tried to grab as much as wealth as possible.

The first infantry contingent of the Indian Army, then reached Srinagar on October 27 1947 and pushed the Pakistan forces back.