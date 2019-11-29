  • search
    Explained: Why India will experience warm winter this year

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The upcoming winter season will not give you chill anymore this year. India to experience warm winter.

    Yes, it is likely this year people will experience warmer climate than average minimum.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures over most parts of India except over northern most parts of the country, indicating a warmer winter season this year.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    According to a report, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Science (MoES) M Rajeevan, earlier stated about weather change. He said that this year will be the second-most warmest recorded year.

    In 2019 the country faced draught like situation in the beginning of the year in various north Indian states, following with several major cyclonic storms that left back the some places devastated.

    Recently, researchers have discovered an atmospheric influence called El Niño that is a major concern for India. El Niño may affect the monsoon rainfall across the country.

    According to a report published in the research journal 'Science Advances' , rise in the sea-surface temperature during El Niño harms the air pollution levels especially parts of northern India.

    The report also suggested that the large climate changes in sea-surface temperatures and the oscillating wind pattern affects the air quality over Indo-Gangetic plains.

    Hence, it can be said that the El Nino may prevail and would keep the temperatures above the normal mark.

    Though the IMD forecast earlier said that the country received a 'normal' monsoon this year. However, at the fag end of the year the northeast parts of the country left with more than 20% of rainfall deficit.

    Unseasonal rainfall, excessive flood situation in some states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh that damaged over 4.76 hectare of lands.

    Besides this, some places were damaged by hailstorm, lightening and thundering that killed many in the country in different time.

    Though, snowfall was witnessed in the Himalayan ranges of the country earlier this month but prediction suggest a warm winter this year. The minimum temperatures may remain above normal till December 11.

    Story first published: Friday, November 29, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
