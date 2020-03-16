Explained: Why Gujarat Congress MLAs are resigning ahead of Rajya Sabha election 2020

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ahmedabad, Mar 16: Ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha election 2020 that scheduled to be held on March 26, tension prevailed in the Gujarat Congress after five of its MLAs resigned on Sunday.

Earlier, it was alleged that four Congress MLAs tendered their resignations with the Gujarat assembly Speaker. But, MLA Praveen Maroo also confirmed that he too has resigned.

On Saturday, fearing BJPs attack on them, the Congress shifted 14 MLAs to Jaipur. Among the four MLAs who have resigned are JV Kakdia and Somabhai Patel.

What happened to the Gujarat Congress MLAs?

Amid the horse-trading in the State, the Gujarat Congress began to shift its MLAs to Rajasthan.

Out of 182-seat Gujarat Assembly seats, BJP has 103 seats, Congress with 73, Bharatiya Tribal Party has two seats and the Nationalist Congress Party has one. Also, there is one Independent legislator as well.

The State Congress decided to shift its MLAs, even when the Assembly session is underway. The BJP has fielded three Rajya Sabha candidates though it can win only two seats out of four as per its strength in the Assembly. In Congress, two candidates have filed their nomination.

Does BJP require Congress support to win the third seat?

According to the rules, as the BJP needs a total of 111 votes to win three seats, it would require cross-voting from the Congress MLAs as well.

With Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani extending his support to the Congress, the Congress, as an individual party requires 74 votes to win two seats.

As the BJP has the hold on 103 MLAs, the party is banking its support of two MLAs of the BTP and one of the NCP. However, the party would still need another five votes.