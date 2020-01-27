Explained: Who is this gynaecologist from Ladakh who was awarded the Padma Bhushan

New Delhi, Jan 27: Continuing the tradition of recognizing the unsung heroes of the country on the occasion of Republic Day, this year, the government has conferred 141 Padma awards honouring their contributions to the society.

Among the 13 doctors who have been honoured for their services, Tsering Landol from Ladakh is one of them who has been awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India for her services in medicine.

Tsering Landol is one of the first gynaecologists in the cold desert provides medical care to women in the difficult terrain through her clinic the Ladakh Heart Foundation which is a charitable medical facility.

The first woman doctor from Ladakh, awarded Padma Shri in 2006, has dedicated her life for the welfare of the women's health in the terrain.

The pioneer of the woman's health caretaker, the 75-year-old doctor Tsering Landol performs deliveries in freezing temperatures with having bare facilities.

About Tsering Landol

Born in Leh, Dr Landol is one of the six siblings in the family where no one had undergone formal education.

After finishing her schooling in Leh, Dr Landol made her way to Government Medical College of Srinagar and studied on specializing in obstetrics and gynaecology.

After few years of service in Srinagar, Dr Landol joined Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital in Leh becoming the first practising gynaecologist of the region.

Her service

Tsering Landol worked relentlessly towards the betterment of pregnant women, their deliveries in the place where even the average temperature does not exceed 5 degree Celsius and taking care of their health and hygiene.

Dr Landol witnessed stigma about taking care of women's health and even talking about it in her place.

She started treating and communicating with the people to change their minds towards health and treatment of woman.

Dr Landol made people understand not to produce more babies and raised the importance of adolescent healthcare education from school level.

Tsering Landol is featured on the 'Wall of Fame' that features people of excellence and greatness.