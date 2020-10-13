Explained: Who benefits, Khushbu or the BJP?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 13: Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar, who was the Congress spokesperson, joined the BJP on Monday. Khushbu was one of the party's most vocal leaders on social media. But, it can be seen that what made Khushbu join hands with the BJP while she was clearly seen fighting against the BJP and Sangh groups on Twitter.

Earlier, Khushbu used to reply to each and every political leaders individually. She used to tag and name Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in her scathing tweets.

Speaking to media, a senior Congress leader said, "She was an untiring fighter for the Congress on social media, a star campaigner, a real crowd puller and powerful orator during polls in public rallies."

Actor Kushboo Sundar joins BJP, says we need somebody like Modi to take country in right direction

What made Khushbu choose politics despite her celebrity background?

Khushbu, popular in Tamil Nadu as Kushboo, was never a mediocre, apolitical celebrity who aspired to become a politician. Even before she entered politics, she kicked up a controversy - in 2005 - in a Tamil interview for her remarks about pre-marital sex. It was her remark that "our society should come out of the thinking that at the time of the marriage, the girls should be with virginity (sic)..." led to a controversy and there were several cases filed against her.

How Kushboo's entry will help BJP to strengthen its star power in the South

as Khushbu joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), late Karunanidhi said Kushbu had been known for her progressive views in films. She was also celebrated as one who acted as Maniyammai, partner of social reformer Periyar in his biographical movie.

Being sidelined by DMK chief MK Stalin, Khushbu then decided to resign from the DMK to join the Congress party. Then party chief of Tamil Nadu, EVKS Elangovan, had used her political talents for the party for over two years, until he himself was ousted from the post.

Will Khushbu make the BJP out of joining the BJP?

Khushbu first entered politics ten years ago when she joined the DMK, in the presence of party chief and the then chief minister, late M Karunanidhi in Chennai. It was her first ticket into the world of politics after an active film career that made her one of the most popular female actors of South Indian cinema with over 100 prominent films.

Explained: Why FATF kept Pakistan on Enhanced Follow-up

However, what made her quit the DMK and now the Congress had seemingly similar reasons - she was sidelined by powerful leaders of both parties despite the fact that she was more than a usual celebrity-turned-politician. Khushbu was always different and the maturity she had shown was beyond her age for a politician.

With this, Khushbu joining the BJP would help the party to gain more strenght and support as several people are seen blaming the Uttar Pradesh government and other political leaders over the Hathras case.