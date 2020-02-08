Explained: What words MPs are not allowed to use in Parliament

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The ruckus in Parliament has brought into focus Rule 380 ("Expunction") of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

Article 105(2) of the Constitution says that no Member of Parliament shall be liable to any proceeding in any court in respect of anything said in the Parliament. However, there is no freedom for an MP to whatever he feels like inside the House.

What is Rule 380 ("Expunction") of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha:

"If the Speaker is of opinion that words have been used in debate which are defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified, the Speaker may, while exercising discretion order that such words be expunged from the proceedings of the House."

What is Rule 381:

"The portion of the proceedings of the House so expunged shall be marked by asterisks and an explanatory footnote shall be inserted in the proceedings as follows: 'Expunged as ordered by the Chair'."

Words MPs cannot use:

Badmash, shit, scumbag, bad, bandicoot are considered unparliamentary unless the MP uses it on himself.

In the case of the presiding officer being a lady, no MP can address her as a beloved chairperson.

Words such as lazy fools, bloody liars, bloody fellow or bloody chair cannot be used. Rat, racketeer, radical extremist are also words that are exempt. The government cannot be called as an andhi goongi or Ali Baba air 40 chor. An MP who is illiterate cannot be called as an angoota chaap. You cannot say that an MP should be sent to a museum.

Further words such as chiefs, damn, darling, bluffing, blackmailing, dacoits cannot be used as they are deemed unparliamentary.