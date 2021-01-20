Explained: What will be Joe Biden's salary as he holds world's most powerful office

India has been a bipartisan success story of our successive administrations says Biden’s close aide

Washington, Jan 20: US President-elect Joe Biden's swearing-in is all set to take place today. Biden, who served as the 47th vice president during the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017, was elected to become the 46th President of the United States on November 7 last year. A member of Democratic Party, Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump.

Now, let's take a look at how much salary will Biden get as he holds the world's most powerful office and what is his net worth.

Biden was born on November 20, 1942. According to reports, his net worth is USD 9 million. His family's wealth includes two Delaware homes. The homes are valued at USD 4 million combined. Biden and his wife Jill have cash and investments worth USD 4 million and a federal pension worth over USD 1 million.

What will be Joe Biden's salary?

Joe Biden was just 29 when he became a Senator in 1972, who can be seen as one of the youngest senators in history. He represented Delaware in the Senate from 1973 to 2009. His starting salary in the Senate was USD 42,500 a year in 1979.

When Biden left the Senate in 2009, he was making USD 169,300. As Vice President, his salary was USD 230,700 annually.

According to reports, Biden's first memoir -- 'Promises to Keep' which was published in August 2008 earned him USD 71,000 in royalties and USD 9,500 for audiobook rights.

As President, Biden will be making USD 400,000 annually.

Joe Biden's family

Biden's first wife Neilia and one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in an accident while Christmas shopping in Hockessin just few weeks after his win in 1972 elections. This influenced Biden's decision to commute by train between his Delaware home and Washington (90 minutes each way). He maintained this habit throughout his 36 years in the Senate.

Biden and Jill married in 1977, two years after they met for the first time. Biden credits Jill, a teacher by profession, with the renewal of his interest in politics and life.