Explained: What is the Status of Avian Influenza in India

New Delhi, Jan 15: On 14th January, 2021 additional cases of avian influenza among crows have been confirmed in Dangs district of Gujarat. After successfully finishing the culling operations, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have completed sanitisation activities.

In Haryana, samples from four poultry farms have been confirmed to be positive for avian influenza (H5N8). The farms are: Maharaja poultry farm in Khatauli; Tara poultry farm, Batour and Singla poultry farm in Mauli village of Panchkula district of Haryana.

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epistemological studies. The Department requested Ministry of Civil Aviation GOI to allow uninterrupted transportation of samples for expeditious testing of Avian Influenza in designated laboratories.

Bird flu confirmed in 9 states: Samples from Delhi, Maharasthra test positive for avian flu

In the light of the findings that many states were banning supply of poultry and poultry products from other states, it was suggested to review such policy as this would add to the negative impact on the poultry industry. Further, there is no scientific report available that infection of AI viruses spread through processed products. Consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs does not pose any risk to humans.

In view of the reports received from the designated laboratory that samples of commercial poultry from Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi confirmed that these were negative for AI, FAHD Minister, Giriraj Singh emphasized on removing the ban on sale of poultry and poultry products in a virtual meeting today along with the Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Mayors of MCD Delhi. The Government of NCT of Delhi revoked the aforementioned ban with immediate effect.

Following the advisories of the department, states are und ertaking awareness generation activities through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms etc. Also, cconstant efforts to generate awareness about Avian Influenza and how to deal with the situation is being shared among the general public through various media platforms including social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook handles.