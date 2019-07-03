  • search
    Explained: What is the Register for Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland

    New Delhi, July 03: Starting from July 10, a crucial exercise would be carried out in Nagaland, which was on Tuesday declared as a disturbed state by the Ministry for Home Affairs.

    Representational Image

    Nagaland has decided to start its variant of the National Register of Citizens on the lines of its neighbouring state Assam. The exercise would be called Register for Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland.

    As Nagaland gets set for NRC, entire state declared 'disturbed' for six months

    Here is a brief explainer of what the Register for Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland is.

    What the notification states:

    A notification was issued by the Nagaland Home Commissioner for the setting up of a Register for Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland.

    What is it aimed at:

    This is aimed preparing a list of all indigenous peoples and checking the issuance of fake indigenous inhabitant certificates. This is aimed preparing a list of all indigenous peoples and checking the issuance of fake indigenous inhabitant certificates.

    How will the exercise be carried out:

    A team would visit all villages to collect data starting July 10. In Nagaland a deadline of 60 days has been fixed to collect all information regarding both the locals and non-locals.

    What will the survey teams do:

    The survey teams would visit each home and make a list of indigenous inhabitants living there. The format would mention the permanent residence and present residence separately. The Aadhaar number wherever available would also be mentioned.

    When will the list be published:

    The provisional list would be published in the villages, wards and also on the websites of the district and state government on September 11. Time will be given until October 10 for any claims or objections. The claims and objections would be settled by the DCs based on the official records and evidence produced.

    Will fresh certificates be issued:

    No fresh indigenous certificates would be issued after the process is completed except for children born to the state's indigenous inhabitants who will be issued indigenous certificates along with birth certificates.

