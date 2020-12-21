How the US Congress will count Electoral College votes

Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19: All you need to know

Explained: What is the new coronavirus strains? How worried should we be?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 21: A new variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in the United Kingdom. England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on December 19 that the new variant of the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, can spread faster.

Scientists are working to confirm if the mutation leads to a higher mortality rate or cause more severe illnesses.

Meanwhile, the Indian health ministry's joint Covid-19 joint monitoring group will on Monday meet to discuss the new mutant coronavirus strain that has cropped up in the United Kingdom. The meeting is likely to occur at 10 am.

Will not force people to get vaccinated: Union Health Minister on govt's plan of COVID-19 vaccine

Representatives of the World Health Organisation are likely to attend the meeting, said the official. "WHO's India representative Dr Roderico H Ofrin, who is also a member of the JMG, is likely to participate in the meeting," a source told PTI.

So what is the new coronavirus strain? How does these new strains occur?

There are two notable sets of mutation. Both are found in the crucial spike protein, which is the key the virus uses to unlock the doorway into our body's cells in order to hijack them.

The mutation N501 alters the most important part of the spike, known as the "receptor-binding domain".

This is where the spike makes first contact with the surface of our body's cells. Any changes that make it easier for the virus to get inside are likely to give it an edge.

The other mutation - a H69/V70 deletion - has emerged several times before, including famously in infected mink.

The concern was that antibodies from the blood of survivors was less effective at attacking that variant of virus.

Viruses often acquire small changes of a letter or two in their genetic alphabet just through normal evolution.

What we don't not know yet

Vaccines are designed to develop antibodies against the spike protein. Thus, there is a possibility that the mutation may not allow the vaccine to develop antibodies.