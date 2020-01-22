Explained: What is the mysterious Black ring hovering in the skies of Pakistan

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 22: People in Pakistan left baffled after a viral video of a mysterious black ring floating in the sky caught attention and triggered a raft of possibilities in the South-Asian country.

The ring was black colored and O-shaped when spotted over the Kazakh village and left no trace when disappeared after few minutes.

Birds, midges or Aliens?

As the ring left mystified the witnesses, they dubbed the unnatural phenomenon as aliens, evil cloud and even death eaters.

But according to the experts the peculiar sight has down-to-earth explanation.

They said this so called smoke vortex or the black ring can arise when there is a blast through a circular structure like a smokestack.

This weird effect can be caused by accident or indeed by design.

Also, it can be created as a sort of pyrotechnic effect which be made up of explosions, flashes, smoke, flames or fireworks.

On the contrary, some experts say, these hovering black rings are nothing but a a swarm of chironomidae, the non-biting midges, which react to the noise of the place.

Not for the first time

According to an NBC report this eerie incident is not spotted for the first time a similar black ring caused a sensation in the year 2015 when a schoolgirl in UK had recorded a video of the phenomenon on her smartphone and became popular as the "Black Ring of Leamington Spa". It was eventually traced to a fireworks test at nearby.

In 2013, another black ring was witnessed in Florida, US as a pyrotechnic test created the same sight.

In 2012, Chicago spectated a nearly identical smoke ring which was was attributed to an electrical transformer that blew up.

Yorkshaire witnessed the same in 2017, where a military reenactment involved live action explosions.