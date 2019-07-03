  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: What is the Kartarpur Corridor Project

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: A release was issued by the Pakistan foreign office agreeing to India's proposal for a joint secretary level meeting between July 11 and 14 at Wagah to finalise the Kartarpur corridor.

    Explained: What is the Kartarpur Corridor Project

    Work on the passenger terminal, a four lane highway and a bridge across the Ravi floodplain has begun on the Indian side. India is keen that Pakistan allows Persons of Indian Origin apart from Indian passport holders to visit the historic shrine. Pakistan has so far only agreed to allow Indian passport holders to visit the shrine.

    Pakistan surreptitiously usurped lands belonging to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara says India

    What is the Kartarpur Corridor project. Here is a brief explainer:

    What is the Kartarpur Corridor Project:

    It is a corridor between India and Pakistan connecting the Sikh shrines of Deraba Baba Nanak Saheb, in India and Gurdwara Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan. The corridor is intended to allow the devotees from India to visit the Gurdwara in Kartarpur, 4.7 kilometres from the India-Pakistan border whiteout a visa.

    When was it proposed:

    This project was first proposed in 1999 by the then prime ministers of India and Pakistan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif. The foundation stone was laid on the Pakistan side on November 26 2018, while on the Indian side, it was laid two days later.

    When will it be completed:

    The corridor is proposed to be completed in November 2019 before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

    How do devotees travel currently:

    Currently the devotees take a bus to Lahore, which is a 125 kilometre journey. This is despite the fact that people on the Indian side of the border can physically see the Gurdwara on the Pakistan side.

    More KARTARPUR CORRIDOR News

    Read more about:

    kartarpur corridor pakistan explainer

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue