Explained: What is the Army’s sailing expedition

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: The Indian Army Ocean Sailing Expedition on Tuesday returned from Okha in Gujarat. The expedition was flagged off from Mumbai on January 15.said.

The 14-day exercise tested the skill of sailors on high seas.

The 43-member expedition, which included 27 support staff, was led by Lt Col M K Singh, and assisted by Lt Col Shashikant Waghmode, Sena Medal.

It comprised four more officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 35 other ranks from various arms and services, Engineers, Electronic Mechanical Engineers, Signals, Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry troops.

The team sailed in four non-motorised Seabird class boats, with a ground team which moved along the coastal land route for immediate support, the official said.

The expedition was flagged off by Lt General Michael Mathews, PVSM, VSM, Commandant of the Pune-based College of Military Engineering and Colonel Commandant, The Bombay

Sappers and Brigadier M J Kumar, Sena Medal, Commandant, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre at Kirkee, the official said.