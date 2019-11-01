Explained: What is ‘Severe-Plus' air quality? Effect on health, GRAP

New Delhi, Nov 01: Delhi is battling a severe crisis as the Air Quality plunged to 'Severe-Plus' category. The Air Quality has deteriorated so much that a public health emergency had to be declared and the government is distributing masks.

Delhi is enveloped in a thick, toxic layer of smoke and haze, and the situation is extremely alarming. Experts likened the situation to living in a gas chamber. AQI entered the "severe-plus" or "emergency" category late on Thursday night. Pollution levels increased alarmingly overnight. At 8.30 am, the capital's overall air quality index stood at 459. It was 410 at 8 pm on Thursday.

What led to this situation? There is no single straight forward answer to this. There are many factors that contribute to it like - emission from factories, power plants, exhaust by vehicles that run on fossil fuels, burning garbage, burning crop residue or stubble, etc. The low temperature in winter in regions around Delhi worsens the matter as the particles, smoke, smog settle down due to low temperature.

What is 'Severe-Plus' Air Quality:

The Air Quality Index (AQI), which takes into account five chief pollutants including PM10 and PM2.5, was recorded at 416 towards noon, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between 401-500 is considered ''severe'' and anything beyond 500 is ''severe-plus emergency''.

Air Quality Index (AQI) is a tool to showcase air quality status. It transforms complex air quality data of various pollutants into a single number and colour. AQI has six categories of air quality.

These are Good, Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts.

As the AQI increases, an increasingly large percentage of the population is likely to experience health effects.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Above 500 is the 'severe-plus' emergency category.

All the 37 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi recorded the air quality in the severe category on Friday morning.

The air quantity index takes into account five chief pollutants including PM10 and PM2.5. These were was recorded at 416 towards noon, according to the Central Pollution Control Board

What are PM 10 and PM 2,5?

PM is the short form for particulate matter. PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels means the measure of the size of particles (dust, fine ash or anything that is fine). PM 10 is particles of size 10 micrometres or less, and PM 2.5 means particles measuring PM 2.5 micrometres or less. 10 and 2.5 micrometres are diameter measurements of particles which are used to classify them in different categories. Particles narrower than 10 micrometres are hazardous because they can get deep into lungs, and some may even get into your bloodstream. Larger particles tend to be trapped in the nose, mouth or throat.

Effect on health:

The hazardous air pollution has become a serious health concern. At these levels, people may breathe faster. The number of inhalations per minute may increase which poses risk of inhaling even more pollutants. The air quality in Delhi would affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases like asthma. Asthmatic patients may need hospitalisation Those with an allergy to fine particles may start gasping, sneezing and making effort to inhale. The situation is grim.

"Not even one person in the city can claim that one is feeling healthy. The entire city is suffering from the consequences of living in a gas chamber. This is a 'Maha collective failure. Intake of every 22 micrograms per cubic metre of polluted air is equivalent to smoking a cigarette. So whether the PM 2.5 level is 700 or 300 units, the impact is still as bad. People need to take precautions, especially those suffering from asthma, bronchitis or other respiratory illness," reports quoted Dr Arvind Kumar, lung surgeon and head of Respiratory Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, as saying.

What is the Graded Response Action Plan or GRAP?

GRAP means Graded Response Action Plan. It defines the measures to be taken based on air quality. It will be enforced by the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA). Under GRAP, if the air quality continues to be in the "severe-plus" category for more than 48 hours, emergency measures such as odd-even car rationing scheme and banning entry of trucks would be taken.

Emergency measures will be automatically enforced in NCR if the level of PM2.5 breaches 300 micrograms per cubic metre (µgm/m3) and PM10 levels stay above 500 (µgm/m3)for two consecutive days. During 'very poor' air quality, it recommends banning diesel generators and parking fee increased by three to four times. It also lists a number of other measures such as closing brick kilns, stone crushers, hot mix plants and intensifying public transport services and increasing the frequency of mechanised cleaning and sprinkling of water on roads.