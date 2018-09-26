Explained: What is Section 57?

New Delhi, Sep 26: The five-judge Constitution Bench has struck down the Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act that allows private entities to use Aadhaar for verification purpose.

Section 57 allows not only the State but also any "body corporate or person" or private entity to demand Aadhaar from citizens for the purpose of identification.

It is this provision that gives statutory support to mobile companies, private service providers to seek individuals' Aadhaar card for identification purposes.

Section 57 says "nothing contained in this Act (Aadhaar Act) shall prevent the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose, whether by the State or any body corporate or person..."

Section 33(2) that allows UIDAI to share data with specially authorised officers in the interest of national security, has also been struck down.