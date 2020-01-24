Explained: What happened to the Kashmir Pandits 30 years ago

New Delhi, Jan 24: The Kashmiri Pandits took to the social media recently to mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus from the Valley. They posted videos of themselves by reciting the Hum Aayenge Apne Watan dialogue from an upcoming movie, Shikara.

As Kashmiri Pandits completed 30 years in exile this weekend they said, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge," theatre personality Chandan Sadhu tweeted.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had said that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley.

On the night of January 19 1990, there were several slogans being chanted threatening the Kashmir Pandits. Slogans were raised at Mosques and the loudspeakers blared. The speeches were in praise of Pakistan and against Hinduism.

In the wake of the threats and destruction of property, several Kashmir Pandit families started leave the Valley. More than 70,000 fled between 1990 and 1992. This went on until 2000.

It was also alleged that the then Governor, Jagmohan had encouraged the Pandits to leave Valley, thus giving the entire issue a communal colour. The Pandits believe that the Kashmir Muslims whom they lived with peacefully drove them out with a vengeance owing to Islamism.