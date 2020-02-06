Explained: What do AAP, BJP and Congress manifestos mean for Delhi?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 06: As the election fever grips Delhi, political parties are trying to woo voters with their manifesto's, election rallies, taking pot-shots at opponents.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its party manifesto and followed it up with as many as four public meetings by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP heavy weights Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a series of rallies for the party, which is trying to win the elections in Delhi after more than two decades, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led-the rallies for the grand-old party.

Battle for Delhi: How AAP has shown that BJP has neither issues nor a face to fight polls

However, local issues like 'bijli, sadak, paani' have found its way into the manifestos released by all the three major political parties.

The other issues that have been featured in the manifestos are the full statehood for Delhi and the Citizenship Amendment Act. While the statehood demand, has found a mention in AAP manifesto, the Congress was the only party to mention CAA in its manifesto.

As the electioneering enters the crucial phase of voting on February 8, we take a look at the key promises made by the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

Electricity and water

The ruling AAP has promised clean water and 24-hour electricity to Delhiites if voted to power again. Under the AAP-led Delhi's government power subsidy scheme, those consuming less than 200 units a month get a zero electricity bill. Those using between 201 and 400 units per month get a 50% subsidy.

BJP has said it won't meddle in AAP government's subsidy schemes for power and water and the party will continue the scheme, if it is voted to power. The party has also promised clean drinking water for every household.

Taking a clue from the Aam Aadmi Party's power subsidy scheme, the Congress has promised to provide subsidised electricity up to 600 units, with free electricity for those consuming up to 300 units.

Explained: In capital’s poll race, how auto drivers will play a crucial role

"We will make electricity free till 300 units. From 300-400 units, we will give a discount of 50%, for 400-500 units it will be 30%, and for 500-600 units, there will be a 25% discount," DPCC chief Subhash Chopra said.

Environment

AAP has promised to reduce air pollution by one-third of the existing level by planting 2 crore trees. Along with reviving the Yamuna river, the AAP promises to work with the Central Government to develop a beautiful riverside along the banks of the Yamuna. This will play a big role in maintaining the Yamuna eco-system and in creating a new tourist destination for Delhi," read the manifesto.

BJP has promised the induction of 10,000 'green' buses. Setting up of a 'Yamuna Development Board' to ensure clean water in the river and guarantee development around the floodplains also features in the manifesto.

Congress also released a green manifesto, dedicated entirely to environmental issues, which promised to allocate 25 per cent of the budget towards combating pollution and make Delhi India's first electric vehicle city.

Education

AAP has pledged to include "Deskbhakti Curriculum" in government schools in the national capital from the next academic year to inculcate in the students love for the country and make them aware of their responsibilities.

The BJP manifesto promises to build 10 new colleges and 200 new schools in Delhi besides one library each in 280 wards of Delhi. Cycles and scooties for girl students as well as a 10 per cent increase in the health and education budget annually.

The Congress has proposed a "Rajiv Gandhi Internship Program" to offer opportunities to young graduates. The grand old party has also promised free education for girls in government institutions from nursery to Phd.

4. Infrastructure and transport

AAP has promised promises world class roads, extension of Metro network up to 500 km. "Our vision for the next five years is to take Delhi to the next level by making it a 21st century Capital, highly advanced and progressive Capital of a developed nation so that the entire nation is proud of it.

BJP has also promised to complete the Delhi-Mumbai highway in the next three years. It will cut short the road distance between the two metro cities to just 12 hours, the party has claimed.

Explained: Will Shaheen Bagh help BJP in the Delhi polls

Congress has promised to build 10 super-specialty hospitals in Delhi in the next five years.

Jobs and miscellaneous

AAP: The manifesto promises doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens and Rs 1 crore compensation to kin of a safai karamchari if he dies on duty. The party said it would pursue with the Centre for Bhojpuri language to be included in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India.

BJP: The party has also promised good quality wheat flour for Rs 2 per kilogram for the poor in its 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', along with jobs to one child each of victims of 1984 riots.

Congress: The party has promised a Yuva Swabhiman Yojana or unemployment allowance for graduates at Rs 5,000 per month and Rs 7,500 per month for postgraduates.