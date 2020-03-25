Explained: Venturing out during complete lockdown? Here's how you can be booked by Police

New Delhi, Mar 25: With the number of novel coronavirus raising more than 500, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a complete lockdown to contain the rapid spread of novel coronavirus.

Several Chief Ministers have also expressed their dissatisfaction over non-adherence to the government order on clampdown and have requested citizens to maintain self-isolation.

Also, in a press conference, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made a bold statement claiming that if people refuse to welcome the decision of lockdown and decide to venture outdoor, he, with no option left, would pass shoot-at-sight order to the police.

Amid this decision by the Centre and state governments, let us take a look at all the penal provisions that could be invoked against an individual if they are seen violating the orders.

The Police can book individuals who do not comply with the law or regulatory orders related to curb COVID-19 are as follows:

1. IPC Section 188:This section talks about the disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code deals with the acts of disobedience committed against the orders passed by a public servant, lawfully empowered to pass such orders.

2. IPC Section 269: The negligent act that is likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life. Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.

3. IPC Section 270: This Section of teh Indian Penal Code talks about whoever malignantly does any act which is, and knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

4. IPC Section 271: This Section talks about the qurantine rule. Whoever knowingly disobeys any rule made and promulgated by the government for putting any vessel into a state of quarantine, or for regulating the intercourse of vessels in a state of quarantine with the shore or with other vessels, or for regulating the intercourse between places where an infectious disease prevails and other places, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.