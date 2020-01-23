Explained: The role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India’s freedom

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 23: The long struggle towards freedom of India is enfolded with the forgotten and undying spirits of freedom fighters. Indian National Army or the Azad Hind Fauj is one such group which is buried in the pages of the struggle.

Azad Hind Fauj, the army organisation was founded by Mohan Singh and comprised Indian prisoners of war in Singapore.

Azad Hind Fauj was another name of Bose' Indian National Army which was inspired by the concepts of Netaji who planned to take foreign help to get rid of the country of British reign.

Biography: Subhash Chandra Bose, an icon of patriotism

The Fauj was revived with the determination and leadership of Netaji and entered in the freedom fight portray in 1943.

On the birthday of the ultimate revolutionary of India, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose here is some facts about his Azad Hind Fauj.

Kangana Ranaut says pro-mercy Indira Jaising raises sons like the rapists| OneIndia News

Inception of Azad Hind Fauj

World war II was at its peak and Britain just had lost Singapore to Japan. With the slogan "Asia for Asiatics" Japan wanted to capitalise their strength against British with Indian soldiers. About 45,000 Indian soldiers gathered and Japanese Army called to form Azad Hind Fauj in 1942.

A year after the army took a new avatar under Bose. Netaji escaped house arrest in Culcutta and reached Singapore, and took leadership of the Azad Hind Fauj. The army was then declared to be the Army of Bose.

Fauj of youth

By the time the Azad Hind Fauj was formally established, it had a strong strength of 85,000 troops.

Bose believed in the power of the youth. He inspired the soldiers to give up on everything and be part of the fight of the nation. By the time the Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army was formally established, it was strong with 85,000 troops.

Use of Azad Hind Radio

The fauj selected radio station to encourage countrymen to fight for freedom.

It formed Azad Hind Radio to broadcast news in the most common languages of the Indians.

Army which truly empowered Women

The army was a believer in women power. Rani of Jhansi Regiment was formed as all-women-soldiers under the Azad Hind Fauj.

The women were given training like night marches, bayonet charging, tactical combat, weapon skills and made ready for the battle.

Contribution and impact

The exceptional courage, determination and sacrifice the Azad Hind Fauj showed, reached the people of India and the nation witnessed a surging wave of revolution.

The impact of Azad Hind Fauj on Indian revolution is not military but it seeded the spirit of courage and determination in Indians.

Why an RTI on Subhas Chandra Bose may not be entertained

The Fauj made the British goverment realize the great patriotism of Indians would not follow the service to the foreign reign.