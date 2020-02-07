Explained: The Pransh missile that has a striking range of 200 kilometres

New Delhi, Feb 07: A new tactical ballistic missile is being readied by India. The missile being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been named as Pransh.

The missile is capable of striking targets at a range of 200 kilometres. It may be recalled that the DRDO had developed the Prahaar missile which has a range of 150 kilometres. The Army wanted a missile with more range and hence the Pransh is being developed.

The trials would begin in 2021. The DRDO would offer it for user trials in two years. Pransh which is a non-nuclear missile will be propelled by a single-stage solid-propellant engine.

The DRDO also hopes to export the missile to friendly foreign countries, once it is developed. The missile is outside the purview of the Missile Technology Control Regime that places restrictions on missiles with ranges of more than 300 kilometres.

It may be recalled that in March 2018, the draft Defence Production Policy had been released. The policy visualises India as one of the top five countries in the aerospace and defence sectors in the years to follow.