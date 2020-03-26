Explained: Shops open, but police thrash if you step out; How lockdown is failing to save people

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 26: India has called for a 21-day national lockdown in a bit to stop the spreading of novel coronavirus. But, it looks like thedecision by the Centre has left thousands of people unprepared for the severe disruption.

With this 21-day nationwide lockdow, it looks like the janata curfew, that was called by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, was just a drill.

Also, as a public health measure, the medical health community and common people welcomed PM Modi's move to cut the transmission chain of the deadly virus.

India has already stopped new arrival of travellers from abroad, and three week lockdown is long enough to allow for symptomatic cases of COVID-19 disease to emerge.

This lockdown period would also give the government enough time to plan a treatment response. But, people who had not contact the virus, should be aware that lack of planning andseveral people rushing out to buy essential supplies and medicines may spread the virus.

Also, there are several videos surfing on the social media where police personnel are seen brutally thrashing people who are venturimg outside. But, this behaviour could have been reduced and caused less stressful if the discussion were held with the States before calling for a lockdown.

Shops open to provide all the essentials but police awaits to thrash people who step out. It can be seen that there is a clear miscommunication between the common people and the police.