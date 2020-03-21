Explained: Is it time to use military force to fight COVID-19?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 21: In a bid to fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the central government has urged military and paramilitary forces to provide quarantine facilities. For instance, the India Army's southwestern command has set up a quarantine centre in Jaisalmer.

While several people think that this move by the centre and the armed forces is right, but in general, it would turn to be a bad idea.

It turns out to be a bad idea as the people who are placed in the quarantine centres behave irresponsible. And chances of them spreading the virus is high.

Why should the army be kept as a reserve source?

The reason why the armed forces should be kept in good health and reserve is due to the need of support the nation requires that they could be in need for public order.

Explainer: Will African countries be spared from coronavirus?

As the family members of the people who are affected by coronavirus crowd the hospitals, the army personnel can be stationed there to maintain law and order. If these personnel are exposed to the virus, the nation might probably lack in security for obvious reasons.

Military troops can be used for people who tried to escape quarantine centres:

In recent days, it can be seen that the number of people who have avoided quarantine centres and hospitals has taken a major responsibility for the spread of the virus. If the forces are placed in such situation, the suspected coronavirus patient would be in the quarantine centres with no place to escape.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 250. The new cases were reported from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.